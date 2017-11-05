The logo for the 2018 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Under-18 Women's World Championship in Russian city Dmitrov has been unveiled.

According to the IIHF, it is a "unique" emblem with both a Russian and female touch.

It shows a famous Russian matryoshka doll in full ice hockey gear.

The dolls famously have smaller dolls nestling inside them which is said to symbolise the passing to a new generation.

This is fitting for the youth tournament.

The logo will now be visible on posters and tickets.

Russia was named as the host nation for the event during the IIHF Annual Congress in May with Dmitrov selected as the city to stage the competition in August.

The city's Sport Complex has a capacity of 2,500 in its main ice rink with the tournament set to be played between January 6 and 13.

The United States are the defending champions ©IIHF

Along with the hosts, the United States, Canada and Sweden will play in Group A.

The top two teams from this group will receive a bye to the semi-finals.

The teams who come third and fourth will play-off with the top two from Group B, featuring Finland, Czech Republic, Switzerland and Germany.

Last year's competition was won in the Czech Republic by the US for the third consecutive time.

Dmitrov has a strong association with women’s ice hockey.

Tornado Moscow Region are based there and have won four European Women's Champions Cups along with nine National Championships.