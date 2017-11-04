By Daniel Etchells at the Meliá Benidorm Palace
Day one of 2017 IFBB World Bodybuilding Championships
Timeline
- 1 day ago: Day one of 2017 IFBB World Bodybuilding Championships begins
- 1 hour ago: Germany's Tiam claims first gold medal of 2017 IFBB World Bodybuilding Championships
- 1 hour ago: Slovakia's Zaukolec triumphs in games classic bodybuilding over 175cm
- 1 hour ago: Tiam makes it two gold medals with victory in classic bodybuilding up to 168cm
- 1 hour ago: Home gold for Rodal in classic bodybuilding up to 171cm
- 1 hour ago: Third gold for Tiam thanks to games classic bodybuilding overall success
