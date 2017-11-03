International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Frankie Fredericks has reportedly been placed under formal investigation by French authorities, connected to the awarding of the 2016 Olympic Games to Rio de Janiero.

The Namibian appeared in front of a Paris judge yesterday, as he seeks to clear his name.

According to Reuters, French prosecutors have now place him under formal investigation.

The investigation into Fredericks, a four-time Olympic silver medallist in the 100 and 200 metres, relates to payments received by his company, Yemi Limited, from a company owned and controlled by Papa Massata Diack.

This was prior to Rio de Janeiro being awarded the 2016 Olympics and Paralympics in October 2009, which Fredericks voted on.

Fredericks has denied any wrongdoing.

"We have just been informed of the decision by the French judge," an IOC spokesperson told insidethegames.

"The chief ethics and compliance officer will look into the file which is not yet available and report to the Ethics Commission which is meeting on Monday.

"Like with any procedure, the right to be heard has to be respected".

More follows.