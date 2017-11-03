Stephen Martin is to step down as chief executive of the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) to pursue other career interests, it was announced today.

Martin, however, will continue to be Ireland's Chef de Mission for Ireland's team at next year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

He had been Ireland's Deputy Chef de Mission for London 2012 and Chef de Mission for Sochi 2014 and Rio 2016.

Martin was one of several Irish officials questioned by police in Brazil during last year's Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro following the arrest of the OCI President Patrick Hickey.

Martin had to surrender his passport to the Brazilian authorities but had it returned after more than three weeks when police ruled he had no connection to the alleged ticketing scandal.

Stephen Martin, right, was Ireland's Chef de Mission at Rio 2016 and later had to surrender his passport following the ticket scandal involving OCI President Patrick Hickey ©Twitter

The 58-year-old had been chief executive at the OCI since 2006 after joining from the British Olympic Association, where he had been deputy chief executive.

Martin had been a member of Britain's hockey team that won the Olympic gold medal at Seoul 1988.

During a career in which he earned 229 international caps - 135 for Ireland and 94 for Britain - he also won an Olympic bronze medal at Los Angeles 1984.

Sarah Keane, elected as the new OCI President in February to replace Hickey, paid tribute to Martin.

“On behalf of the OCI Board I wish to acknowledge Stephen’s hard work and service to the Irish Olympic movement," she said.

"Stephen’s experience and relationships with national and international sporting bodies were of value to the OCI over the past decade.

"As Stephen leaves to pursue other interests we wish him the very best for the future."

Martin is not attending the Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly taking place here at the moment.

But he had only recently returned from Tokyo for a site visit for the 2020 Olympic Games.

Stephen Martin will remain as Ireland's Chef de Mission for Pyeongchang 2018 ©Twitter

“I would like to thank OCI staff and the Board members for their support over the past decade," said Martin.

"I have enjoyed working in close collaboration with National Federations, Olympic Organising Committees, the European Olympic Committees, the International Olympic Committee, our sponsors and the performance sport’s staff to optimise our athletes' planning on their Olympic journey.

"I would particularly like to pay tribute to the athletes for their tremendous contribution to Irish sport.

"As a former Olympian I recognise the commitment, dedication and sacrifices required.

"It has been my privilege and honour to work with them and I wish them every success in their sporting careers."

While the OCI seeks to recruit a new chief executive, Martin Burke will be the contact for sports matters and Linda O’Reilly will oversee other matters.