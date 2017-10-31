South Africa have beaten France and Ireland to be the preferred choice of World Rugby to host the 2023 World Cup.

A statement by The Rugby World Cup Limited (RWCL) said they had "unanimously recommended to the World Rugby Council the selection of South Africa as Rugby World Cup 2023 host".

The World Rugby Council will now meet on November 15 in London to consider the recommendation and vote on the next host.

The decision is to award South Africa the Rugby World Cup is a major surprise.

Earlier this year, Durban were stripped of the 2022 Commonwealth Games after they failed to meet a series of financial deadlines.

South Africa's bid for the World Cup is led by Mark Alexander, who had also been the chairman of Durban 2022.

Being awarded the Rugby World Cup for the first time since 1995, represents a remarkable comeback for the country's bid.

Even before Durban was stripped of the Commonwealth Games, its campaign appeared to be doomed because the Government had banned SA Rugby, the sport's governing body in the country, from bidding.

The ban had been imposed by the Government on rugby, cricket and netball following criticism of their lack of racial diversity.

It was only lifted in May after SA Rugby promised to create more opportunities for black players and administrators more than two-decades after the end of white-minority rule under the Apartheid system.

Having decided to back the bid, South Africa's Goverment had made guarantees to World Rugby of making £160 million in revenue ($211million, €182million)‚ £40 million more than the minimum requirement.

Ireland, however, had still been the 4/11 favourites with bookmakers in London to win the bid.

South Africa were 3/1 and France 11/2.

Former South African rugby international Francois Pienaar will be in jubilant mood after World Rugby gave their backing to South Africa for the 2023 World Cup ©Getty Images

The decision to recommend South Africa to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup followed the presentation of a detailed evaluation report on the three bidders led by a team of World Rugby and external area experts published today.

"This is the first Rugby World Cup host selection to take place following a complete redesign of the bidding process to promote greater transparency and maximise World Rugby's hosting objectives," World Rugby and RWCL chairman Bill Beaumont said.

"The comprehensive and independently scrutinised evaluation reaffirmed that we have three exceptional bids but it also identified South Africa as a clear leader based on performance against the key criteria, which is supported by the Board in the recommendation.

"I would like to congratulate South Africa on a superb bid and all the bid teams for their dedication and professionalism throughout the process to date. Our colleagues on the World Rugby Council will now meet on 15 November in London to consider the Board’s recommendation and vote to decide the host of Rugby World Cup 2023."

South Africa captain Francois Pienaar holds the 1995 World Cup aloft after defeating the New Zealand as President Nelson Mandela dances in joy ©Getty Images

South Africa had won the 1995 competition in their homeland.

France hosted the 2007 event and co-hosted matches in the 1999 and 1991 tournaments

Ireland have never hosted the tournament outright even though they played bit-parts in the 1991 and 1999 tournaments held in England and Wales respectively.

A secret ballot of 39 World Rugby Council members next month will now determine the eventual host country, with South Africa now overwhelming favourites.

The 2023 tournament is scheduled to be the 10th Rugby World Cup, taking place on the 200th anniversary of the "invention" of the sport by William Webb Ellis.

South Africa's bid projected sales of a record 2‚9 million tickets while all the stadia are already built, a legacy of hosting the 2010 FIFA World Cup

The World Rugby Council are the game's power brokers, made up of a 12 strong Executive Committee.

This is made up of Beaumont, vice-chairman Agustin Pichot from Argentina, Scotland's John Jeffrey, Bob Latham of the United States; Australia's Brett Robinson, New Zealand's Mark Robinson and Ireland's Pat Whelan, Ireland.

Also on the Committee are World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper, an Australian, Wales' Lord Mervyn Davies and South Africa's Wendy Luhabe along with independent members Gareth Davies from Wales and Bernard Laporte from France.

Underneath the Executive Committee the Council has 31-members with a total of 39 votes at aim for with regards to the 2023 World Cup as France, Ireland and South Africa do not get a vote.

Argentina, Australia, England, Italy, New Zealand, Scotland and Wales carry three votes apiece.

Japan, the 2019 Rugby World Cup hosts, have two votes as do each of the six Regional Associations: Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania, North America and South America.

The four other unions, from Canada, Georgia, Romania and the United States, have one vote apiece.

Each union with multiple votes can chose to split up their allocation, meaning that Australia, England or New Zealand could feasibly give one vote to each of the three bids.

Equally, they can also abstain, choosing not to vote.

Votes are kept confidential and if one team reaches a majority of 20 votes in the first round, then they will be crowned hosts of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

If there is no majority, then the candidates with the fewest votes will be eliminated leaving it as a two-horse race in round two.

In the event of a stalemate Beaumont, will decide the 2023 hosts.

