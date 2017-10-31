Football Federation Australia (FFA) have postponed tomorrow's Emergency General Meeting in a bid to buy more time and stave off potential FIFA intervention into the game's governance.

FFA chairman Steven Lowy has effectively heeded the calls of the game's major stakeholders amid a clubs, union and federations-versus-board row that has brought Australian football's leadership to a standstill.

The meeting was aimed at getting approval for Lowry's proposed model for a new FFA Congress but a return to the negotiating table is now his only option in the hope of breaking an impasse with strident opposition from the state member federations, A-League clubs and the union, the Professional Footballers Australia (PFA).

A decision was made late on Tuesday to postpone the EGM until November 27 after the FFA board was informed it lacked the required support for their plans to gain approval.

The dispute centers on the membership of the Congress, which has representatives of the country’s nine states and territories but has just one delegate for all 10 clubs in the lucrative A-League and none representing the players themselves.

The clubs, who say they generate 80 per cent of cash for football in Australia, want at least five seats but the FFA have offered them only four, along with one each for the players’ union and a women’s football representative on an expanded 15-member Congress.

The two biggest state member federations, Football NSW and Football Federation Victoria, joined the A-League clubs and the players union, the PFA, on Monday in calling for the postponement.

Both the state federations issued letters voicing their disapproval of the FFA's stance, which they suggested did not meet the requirements of a new congress as set out by FIFA, nor did the FFA meet the wishes of the major stakeholders.

Lowy will now have less than a month to find a resolution before Australian football could come under the administration of the world football's governing body, who have threatened to remove the FFA board by November 30 unless progress towards a new congress is made.

FFA chairman Steven Lowry is under pressure to find a solution with the game's governance in Australia under the microscope ©Getty Images

"Following requests received from members of Football Federation Australia's Congress, the FFA board has agreed to postpone the extraordinary general meeting ... to enable further consultation between all stakeholders," an FFA statement read.

"The EGM will be rescheduled for 27 November with formal notice of the meeting and associated papers to be issued to members in the coming days. The board is sending formal notification of the postponement to the members, FIFA and AFC."

FFA have been instructed by FIFA to expand their congress to become more democratic, independent of the board and inclusive of the game's stakeholders.

Failure to do so would see the FFA board removed by FIFA and replaced by a 'normalising committee' that will temporary administer Australian football's daily affairs, just as they did with Cameroon's football association in August.

Now Lowry and the country's footballing power brokers will look to find an acceptable formula to end an increasingly bitter conflict within the next four weeks.

The meeting will now be held only three days before FIFA’s deadline to establish a more democratic executive.

It's understood FIFA's associations committee will make their determination on the FFA in the first week of December.

A joint FIFA-Asian Football Confederation delegation came to Australia in August to try to help end the deadlock but failed to broker an agreements.



