The Belmont Shooting Complex is set to offer athletes a chance to make their mark ahead of Gold Coast 2018, with the venue poised to stage the Oceania and Commonwealth Shooting Federations’ Championships.

Competition is set to serve as a test event for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, which are due to take place from April 4 to 15.

The Belmont Shooting Centre is one of two Brisbane-based venues for next year’s Games, along with the Anna Meares Velodrome, the home of track cycling competition.

The refurbished shooting facility is expected to welcome around 220 shooters from 14 countries for the Oceania and Commonwealth Championships.

Action will begin with the women’s air pistol and men’s air rifle events, which are due to take place tomorrow.

Skeet competitions for both men and women are also due to take place.

The Championships will run through to November 7, where the 25 metres standard mixed and 25m sports mixed events with draw proceedings to a close.

Brisbane will host shooting and track cycling at next year's Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

The hosts are expected to be represented by 39 shooters across the Championships, who will be seeking to further their claims for a place in Australia’s team for Gold Coast 2018.

India and New Zealand are also expected to feature strongly, with their teams reportedly containing 43 and 32 members respectively.

Bangladesh had been due to participate, but their national federation were forced to cancel their participation, after being unable to acquire the necessary permission for carrying arms and ammunition.

According to The Daily Star, Bangladesh’s leading English language newspaper, five shooters - Abdullah Hel Baki, Risalatul Islam, Rabbi Hasan Munna, Arnab Sarar and Shakil Ahmed - were due to attend the event.

Belmont was also the venue for the Brisbane 1982 Commonwealth Games shooting competition.