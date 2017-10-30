Hong Kong has been named as the presumptive host for the 2022 Gay Games after seeing off strong competition from the United States and Mexico.

The Federation of Gay Games General Assembly voting took place today in Paris where Hong Kong saw off American capital Washington D.C and the Mexican city of Guadalajara.

Inspections of the three bidders took place in June and July by a team of inspectors from Australia, Germany, Canada and the US.

The team spent three and-a-half days in each city, toured all venues and attended local supporter civic events.

Final presentations were made in Paris before the final decision was announced.

Held every four years, the Gay Games is the world's largest sporting and cultural event specifically for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender athletes.

The Gay Games was conceived by Dr Tom Waddell, an Olympic decathlete, and were first held in San Francisco in 1982.

They have never been held in Asia.

Subsequent Gay Games have been held in San Francisco in 1986, Vancouver in 1990, New York in 1994, Amsterdam in 1998, Sydney in 2002, Chicago in 2006, Cologne in 2010 and Cleveland and Akron in 2014.

Some 17 cities expressed their interest in hosting the 2022 event.

Hong Kong beat off fierce competition from Washington DC and Guadalajara to host the 2022 Gay Games ©FGG

The 2018 Gay Games are due to take place in Paris next August.

Those who exited the process in the semi-final round included Austin, Dallas, Denver, Salt Lake City and San Francisco in the US.

In the first phase, an additional nine cities had expressed interest.

They were Cape Town in South Africa, Tel Aviv in Israel and other American cities Anaheim, Atlanta, Des Moines, Los Angeles, Madison, Minneapolis and San Antonio.

The 2014 Games were hosted in Cleveland in Ohio and featured 10,000 athletes from 60 countries and 37 sports.

Hong Kong's bid to host the 2022 Gay Games was boosted by a $5,000 (£3,800/€4,500) donation from the Sunpride Foundation.

Founded by Hong Kong businessman and philanthropist Patrick Sun, the Sunpride Foundation aims to foster a stronger, healthier and fairer world for LGBT people.

"We are deeply grateful for Sunpride's support," Gareth Morgan, the communications director of Hong Kong 2022, said.

"This kind and generous donation represents a true vote of confidence in our bid to bring the Gay Games to Asia for the very first time."

The Paris 2018 Gay Games will feature 36 sports, 14 cultural events, an academic conference and up to 15,000 participants from 70 countries.