World Rugby has revealed their shortlists for the Men’s and Women’s Sevens Players of the Year 2017.

They feature the top try-scorers on the men’s and women’s series, three players who collected a series winners’ medal, six dream team members and an Olympic gold medallist.

The nominees for the Men’s award are: Fiji's Jerry Tuwai, South Africa's Rosko Specman and Perry Baker of the United States.

Ghislaine Landry, Canada and Michaela Blyde and Ruby Tui, both from New Zealand, vie for the women's nomination.

Both shortlists were selected by participating team managers, match officials and commentators on the men’s and women’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2016-17.

Baker is the oldest of the nominees, at 31.

He topped the charts for tries and points scored with 57 and 285 respectively.

The USA Eagles flyer has developed an all-round game to go with his natural speed.

The United States' Perry Baker, left, seen here trying to escape the clutches of Fiji's Sevuloni Mocenacagi in Paris in May, is on the World Sevens shortlist ©Getty Images

Specman was a key figure in South Africa’s dominant season as they claimed a first series title since 2008-09.

Previously an impact player off the bench, the 28-year-old has now become a must-have player in the starting line-up.

Fiji playmaker Tuwai, 28, won an historic Olympic gold medal in Rio 2016 and spent the season carving open defences, making the most of his diminutive frame to dart through gaps.

Blyde is the youngest nominee at 21.

She finished the season as top try-scorer with 40, including a record-equalling five against England in Langford and she was also named DHL Impact Player of the series.

Canadian Landry, 29, was handed the captaincy at the start of the season, and led by example, finishing as top point scorer for the third series in a row, accumulating 269 points.

She scored her 100th series try and became the all-time leading point scorer in series history in a campaign which saw Canada win in Sydney and finish third overall.

A calming presence on the field, she is blessed with both vision and pace and featured in four tournament dream teams in 2016-17.

25-year-old prop Tui played in all six tournaments as New Zealand rediscovered their dominance to win five titles, earning a place in the dream team at four tournaments and for the overall series like her fellow nominees.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said: “Rugby sevens continues to go from strength to strength following a spectacular Olympic Games debut in Rio last year with record attendance, fan-engagement and viewership across the men’s and women’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

“These exceptional sevens athletes have been at the heart of the success story, inspiring a new generation of fans and players with their skill and athleticism.

"All are superb ambassadors for our sport and will play a huge part in the sevens success story for many seasons to come.”

In total there are 12 categories of awards, including World Rugby Team of the Year, World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year and Award for Character.

The awards, sponsored by HSBC, will be presented at the World Rugby Awards at the Salle des Etoiles, in Monte Carlo on November 26.