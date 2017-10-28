Germany’s Jolyn Beer claimed her first International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final title by winning the women’s 50 metres rifle three positions in New Delhi.

Beer went head-to-head with Croatia’s Snježana Pejčić in the final at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, with the two shooters proving inseparable during the kneeling and prone stages of the event.

The German held her nerve in a tense conclusion to the competition, finishing the standing section with a total of 459.9 points.

Pejčić, who edged China’s Zhang Yiwen in a shoot-off to go head-to-head with Beer, finished second on 457.5 points.

The bronze medal was won by Zhang, who ended on a total of 448.2 points.

"Twenty sixteen was a great year for me,” said Beer.

"And this season I shot even a little bit better.

"It feels great to win this trophy, I wondered about it last night and now I can’t believe it.

"It’s amazing."

Italy’s Alessia Iezzi secured victory in the women's trap final ©ISSF

Italy’s Alessia Iezzi emerged as the winner of the women’s trap competition, despite missing four targets in the opening three series of the event.

Iezzi then managed to hit 10 consecutive targets to surge into the lead only for miss to allow Spain’s Fatima Galvez to pull level with 41 hits apiece.

The ensuing shoot-off only lasted two shots as a miss from Galvez allowed Iezzi to seal the victory.

Lebanon’s Ray Bassil took the bronze medal, hitting 32 targets out of 40.