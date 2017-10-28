The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has struck an agreement with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) that covers media rights on all platforms for the Pyeongchang 2018 and Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The new agreement covers all EBU territories, except the United Kingdom and Russia.

It is hoped the upcoming coverage will build on the success of Sochi 2014 and Rio 2016 that reached record numbers of viewers around the world.

Last September, 54 EBU members, representing more than half of the broadcasters on-site, covered Rio 2016.

This helped the overall cumulative global audience of the Paralympics grow from 3.8 billion for London 2012 to 4.1 billion for Rio 2016, it is claimed.

The EBU has managed the rights to the Paralympics for a number of years, working with the Organising Committees until London 2012 and with the IPC since Sochi 2014.

With the support of its free-to-air members, it is claimed the EBU has helped raise the profile of the Paralympic Movement throughout Europe.

"With Pyeongchang 2018 fast approaching and Tokyo 2020 on the horizon, we are delighted to announce this agreement with one of our longest serving broadcast partners," IPC President Andrew Parsons said.

"Thanks to our long-lasting partnership with EBU, we have grown the number of European free-to-air broadcasters showing the Paralympic Games and increased the number of viewers.

"We are excited to once again partner with EBU to show the next two editions of the Paralympics."

Stefan Kürten, the EBU’s director of sport, added: "There is no better example of the power of sport to unite all groups of society than the Paralympic Games.

"We are proud and delighted to be able to build on our success with reaching the widest possible audience by renewing the partnership between our free-to-air broadcasters and the International Paralympic Committee until 2020."

Around 400 hours of live programming will be available from the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympics, marking an increase of 25 per cent on Sochi 2014 ©Getty Images

A total of 25 EBU members have already committed to broadcasting the upcoming Games at Pyeongchang 2018 and Tokyo 2020.

Around 400 hours of live programming will be available from Pyeongchang 2018, marking an increase of 25 per cent on Sochi 2014.

It will include new disciplines and snowboarding events for the first time.

The EBU will also support the IPC in aiming to ensure Paralympic sport has a high profile online and on social media platforms, allowing all viewers to have access to their competing athletes.

Eurovision Media Services, the EBU’s business arm, will be working with the IPC to manage distribution for the Paralympic Games over the Eurovision Global Network, helping simplify broadcast management.

The only European territories excluded in the EBU agreement are Russia and the UK, where Channel 4 has secured exclusive broadcast rights until after Tokyo 2020.

Last month, the IPC confirmed that the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) will remain suspended until at least the next meeting of the IPC Taskforce responsible for monitoring the country's progress in meeting reinstatement criteria, scheduled for November.

The global governing body ruled that seven of the reinstatement criteria have still not been fulfilled.

The IPC, however, has put in place a limited interim measure for Russian athletes to compete as neutrals in qualification events in four sports - Alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing and snowboard - for next year's Winter Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang, subject to meeting certain published conditions.

This limited interim measure is intended to preserve the ability of the RPC to enter its qualified athletes into Pyeongchang 2018 should it have its suspension lifted in time.