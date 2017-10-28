France’s Aurélien Raphaël claimed his first International Triathlon Union World Cup victory in Tongyeong after an impressive performance in the South Korean port city.

Raphaël formed part of a five-man lead group out the swim section of the race, which consisted of a 750 metres swim, 20 kilometres cycle and 5 kilometres run.

He was joined by with home favourite Jae Yun Won, Germany’s Max Schwetz, Belgium’s Martin Van Riel and New Zealand’s Taylor Reid.

They were caught by a chase group on the bike section before heading out onto the run on a hilly course.

Raphaël moved into the lead but was forced to hold off the challenge of Azerbaijan’s Rotislav Pevtsov in the closing stages to triumph in 52 minutes exactly.

Pevtsov was two seconds off the pace to end as the runner-up and Marten Van Riel of Belgium ended a further seven seconds back to finish third.

America's Summer Cook pulled clear on the run to win the women's ITU World Cup race in Tongyeong ©ITU

The United States’ Summer Cook had triumphed in the women’s race earlier in the day, surging clear on the run to win the sprint event.

Cook led out of the swim but was then forced to recover when she slipped out of the leading group at the start of the cycle leg.

The American put herself back in contention as the leaders headed out for the run before pulling clear of Japan’s Ai Ueda on a downhill section of the course.

She came through seal the victory in a time of 57min 44sec, with Ueda settling for second place in 57:50.

The podium was rounded off by Belgium’s Claire Michel, who ended in 58:20.

The final sprint World Cup event of the season is due to take place tomorrow in Salinas, marking the second time Ecuador has staged the competition.

Mexico’s Cristanto Grajales and Canada’s Dominika Jamnicky are the favourites for the men’s and women’s races.