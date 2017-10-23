Romanian tennis player Adrian Barbu has been provisionally suspended after failing a drugs test.

The 34-year-old provided a urine sample on August 16 which tested positive for banned steroids nandrolone and methenolone.

He had been playing at the Bucher Reisen Tennis Grand Prix, an Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Challenger Tour event, in Meerbusch in Germany.

Babru, whose career high singles ranking was number 752 in the world in 2005, is currently ranked 506 in doubles, according to the ATP's website.

Adrian Barbu was playing in a Challenger Tour event ©Getty Images

He was charged with an anti-doping rule violation on October 12 with his suspension kicking in from yesterday.

The Romanian could have applied to the chairman of the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme's Independent Panel to argue that the provisional suspension should not be applied.

However, he opted not to take up that right.

The Programme applies to all players competing at grand slam tournaments and events sanctioned by the International Tennis Federation, the ATP and the Women's Tennis Association.