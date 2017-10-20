Spyros Capralos has been re-elected President of the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) today to seemingly bring to an end months of bitter wrangling over the leadership of the body.

Capralos won an uncontested vote after receiving unanimous backing from the 22 delegates present.

It will mark his third four-year term in the position.

The ballot today at an Elective General Assembly followed an abortive vote in February and comes four days before Ancient Olympia hosts the Flamelighting Ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Capralos had been initially declared the winner after receiving 14 out of the 25 votes in February.

The Greek Supreme Administrative Court ruled soon after, however, than the result was void due to the absence of his sole opponent Isidoros Kouvelos.

He had been taken to hospital on the morning of the vote in Athens and was consequently unable to participate.

A request from his ally, the Greek International Olympic Committee (IOC) honorary member Lambis Nikolaou, for the election to be postponed had been rejected.

After months of disputes between the two competing factions, the deadlock was broken earlier this month when Kouvelos withdrew his candidacy.

In return, he was the sole candidate to return to the position of President of the International Olympic Academy.

His allies Stelios Aggeloudis and Xenophon Athanasiou were also unapposed for the two positions of vice-president at the HOC.

Freshly elected officials from the HOC gather following the meeting today ©HOC

Manolis Kolympadis was also appointed secretary general and Antonis Nikolopoulos will be treasurer.

Capralos now appears in pole position to assume the Greek IOC member slot which has been vacant since Nikolaou graduated to honorary member status in 2015.

"Thank you very much for your trust and confidence in me and for electing me as President for another four-year term," he said during the meeting in Athens today.

"However, it is now time for serious reflection and self-criticism rather than celebrations.

"What happened in the past few months has tarnished the image of the HOC, both in Greece and abroad.

"Most importantly, our athletes who represent our country in elite international sport competitions have been left without support."

Capralos, 62, represented Greece in water polo at two Olympics, Moscow in 1980 and Los Angeles in 1984.

He has led the HOC since 2009 after defeating the incumbent Minos Kyriakou in a bitter election.

He is chairman of Star Bulk Carriers Corp, a Nasdaq-listed shipping company.

Capralos also sits on the Executive Committee of the European Olympic Committees and served as chair of the Coordination Commission for the Baku 2015 European Games.

He was appointed to a similar position for the Minsk 2019 edition in January.

Isidoros Kouvelos, left, pictured with International Olympic Committee member C K Wu, withdrew from the election ©Getty Images

"The IOC has still no representative in our country, the athletes’ support programme 'Adopt an athlete on the way to Tokyo' is moving at a slow pace, while the national sport federations are currently facing a variety of problems and challenges," Capralos added.

"What happened in 2017 should serve as a lesson in order for similar situations to be avoided in the future, and above all, in order to avoid the same mistakes that have an impact on those who are not responsible for them.

"The HOC needs to be united.

"We should all realise that we do not represent ourselves but the sport that has elected us and that our mission is national rather than an individual one.

"I am also addressing those who are not here today.

"They must consider their obligation as well as their responsibility towards those who elected them as members of the HOC.

"Any differences must be resolved through dialogue, exchange of views and opinions and not by means of public statements that offer no solution to the problems of Greek sport."

Capralos was named in a Sunday Times article shortly before London 2012 in connection with alleged ticketing scams.

He allegedly told undercover reporters that he had "pulled strings" with Olympic organisers to obtain extra premium tickets which would be available outside Greece.

He criticised the reports as untrue and "misleading", although the IOC Ethics Commission claimed he had caused "damage to the reputation of the Olympic Movement".