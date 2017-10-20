The umbrella body that brings together professional football leagues throughout Europe are to address a growing financial gap between the hugely successful Champions League and the second-tier Europa League as they seek to maintain a 'magic in football'.

The European Professional Football Leagues (EPFL) are keen to take steps to produce a fairer distribution of wealth between football's 'haves' and 'have-nots' towards the top of the game.

They discussed a trend towards big clubs hoarding players, effectively buying the top young talent and loaning them out to smaller clubs whilst on long contracts, salary caps, multi-ownership of clubs and also spoke about a perceived need for a European transfer system.

The EPFL's General Assembly met today in Tel Aviv for an event hosted by the Israeli Professional Football Leagues.

The EPFL gathers 32 professional football leagues, representing 907 clubs in 25 countries and playing in 48 divisions across Europe, including the English Premier League and Football League, Spanish La Liga, Italy's Serie A and Germany's Bundesliga.

The Assembly discussed a wide range of issues facing clubs with a key element being a distortion of wealth.

A prepared media statement said that: "Most prominent was the continuing and pressing issue of financial distribution.

"A key concern for EPFL member leagues is the widening financial gap between the Champions League and the Europa League.

"The current 2018-21 cycle was discussed regarding possible ways to reduce its negative effects and there was a very clear call for a new and fairer distribution model for the 2021-24 cycle.

"The concept of a ‘European Competition Fund’ which would be created for solidarity distribution to clubs not participating in European competitions and help them becoming more competitive was also debated and discussed."

The report continues: "Other matters debated included player related issues including the need for a European transfer system and dispute resolution system, salary caps, squad limits, hoarding of players, home grown player rules and training and solidarity compensation."

Financial fat cats Real Madrid celebrate their UEFA Champions League victory over Juventus at Cardiff's National Stadium in June. ©Getty Images

English side Chelsea currently have 34 players loaned to other clubs, an example of some clubs buying up increasing numbers of promising young players.

As regards big business buying up a number of clubs the Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG), a specialist investment company that successfully acquired English top flight club Manchester City in September 2008, now also have Atlético Torque (Uruguay) , Melbourne City in Australia, New York City in the US, Atletico Venezuela in South America and a two per cent stake in Japanese J-League side Yokohama F Marinos, whilst Spain's Atlético de Madrid have invested in Atlético San Luis (Mexico) and AS Monaco have agreed to acquire Cercle Brugge KSV (Belgium) with a common goal of accelerating the growth of their brands.

"The regulation of intermediaries, financial fair play rules, transfer fees and ‘League Development Projects’ were also discussed.

"Competition related matters discussed included new access regulations for the Champions League and the widening the gap between clubs from a limited number of bigger leagues to the detriment of other leagues and markets with ambitions to qualify and grow.

"Other issues raised were multi ownership of clubs and its potential to distort competitive balance and the integrity of competitions."

Speaking at the conclusion of the Assembly, EPFL President Lars-Christer Olsson said: “The leagues have made today an important step for modernizing our Association in line with good governance principles.

"We are now in a better position to support UEFA in our goal to enhancing and protecting competitive balance in European Football.

"Today we have had an excellent discussion and debate on some of the major issues that we face in European football and we will move forward quickly with our proposals.

"UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin spoke recently at their Congress in Geneva about the importance of keeping competitive balance in football and protecting what he called ‘the magic of football’.

"We are 100 per cent in agreement with him.

"The EPFL has been calling for greater competitive balance for a long time.

"We are glad to see we are aligned with UEFA on this key goal.

“We are confident that with the knowledge and expertise our Member Leagues and UEFA have as competition organisers we can create the proper framework for allowing all professional clubs, not just a few, to compete at the highest levels – domestically and internationally.

"We look forward in the coming months to presenting concrete proposals to UEFA so to keep that dream and ambition alive on behalf of the clubs and fans alike."

The Assembly unanimously approved new Statutes for the Association to reflect an open, transparent and democratic organisation which they claim "is now more fit than ever to tackle the numerous challenges that face professional football across Europe".

Included in the new statutes was that the President of EPFL would automatically be the Association’s representative on UEFA’s Executive Committee.

As such, current President Lars-Christer Olsson will be EPFL’s representative.

UEFA will ratify the nomination at its next Ordinary Congress which is being held in Slovakia next February.