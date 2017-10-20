Richard Freeman, the former Team Sky doctor who received a "mystery package" on behalf of Sir Bradley Wiggins in 2011, has resigned from his role at British Cycling.

The official left the organisation on October 2 without a payoff.

According to The Guardian, he was “unwell and did not feel able to face disciplinary action from British Cycling for his failure to keep proper medical records”.

“Dr Richard Freeman has tendered and we have accepted his resignation from British Cycling in the interest of his health," a British Cycling spokesperson added.

"We regret that we have not been able to reconcile all unanswered questions whilst he was in our employment but we continue to work closely with UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) as we are intent on bringing their investigation to a satisfactory conclusion.

"We hope that upon his return to health, Richard can do his part to help bring to a close ongoing investigations.”

Sir Bradley, a five-time Olympic gold medallist who won the 2012 Tour de France, received the "mystery package" during the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine.

Sir Bradley Wiggins pictured competing at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine ©Getty Images

British Cycling is at the centre of a UKAD investigation regarding the package, which Freeman received on behalf of Sir Bradley on the last day of the traditional build-up race for the Tour de France.

Sapstead said Freeman had a laptop containing medical records stolen in 2014 and that "no-one has any recognition of what was in the package".

It has since assumed a key role in the ongoing focus into conduct and possible doping within the British cycling team.

Freeman, who worked for British Cycling and Team Sky at the same time between 2009 and 2015, has been unable to reveal the contents of the package after claiming that his laptop containing his records of it was stolen in 2014.

He also did not attend a Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee hearing in February at which the topic was discussed further because of his ill-health.

Team Sky head Sir Dave Brailsford claimed to have been told by Freeman that the package contained Fluimucil, an over-the-counter decongestant that is used to treat coughs and sore throats.