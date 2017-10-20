Pyeongchang 2018 has announced that the second stage of the upgrade project on its Main Operations Centre (MOC) is now complete.

The centre helped manage the 2016-2017 test events for next year’s Winter Olympics and Paralympics and will perform the same role during the Games themselves.

Based on a part of this experience, the second stage of the upgrade project was launched in July of last year.

"By introducing additional equipment and operating systems optimised for various situation management and concurrent issues, we have laid the foundations for more effective decision-making support, real-time information sharing with the field, and emergency measures in the event of a crisis," a Pyeongchang 2018 statement reads.

The MOC will function as a general headquarters for the competition and will consist of a support team that manages its entire operation, including providing decision-making support to the Command Centre.

It will also be the base for an overall team that manages coordination and resolution of major issues that occur.

Members of the South Korean National Assembly's Special Commission for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics toured the Main Operations Centre in February ©Pyeongchang 2018

Pyeongchang 2018 plans to gradually increase the working hours and manpower in the future.

"Since the competition management and information-sharing system have become more sophisticated, preparation and operation of the competition has become more systematic," Kim Ki-hong, deputy planning director of the MOC, said.

In February of this year, members of the South Korean National Assembly's Special Commission for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics were given a tour of the MOC.

The Commission, led by Hwang Young-chul, were joined on the tour by International Olympic Committee Coordination Commission chair Gunilla Lindberg and Pyeongchang 2018 President Lee Hee-beom.

They also visited the Olympic Plaza in Pyeongchang, which will be the site of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, the medals plaza, and numerous attractions during the Games.

Hwang had previously met Lindberg at the National Assembly in Seoul, where the body pledged its continued support for the Games.

