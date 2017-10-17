A swimming club in Canada has reversed its decision to hire Rob Greenwood, the coach at the centre of the welfare scandal at British Swimming, after further details emerged of the "culture of fear" he allegedly presided over during his time at the governing body.

Edmonton's Keyano Swim Club confirmed the decision to sack Greenwood, the former head-coach of the British Para-swimming team, before he had even started.

It came after the BBC revealed further allegations against Greenwood as part of a confidential report into multiple bullying claims within the Paralympic high-performance programme.

The report concluded that one member of staff - reported to be Greenwood - created a "climate of fear".

It has now been claimed that the former coach had allegedly used derogatory words to describe athletes with a disability, some of whom were competing at junior level.

The details in the report also highlighted how Greenwood had allegedly disclosed private medical information about those on the programme to a psychologist who was working with British Swimming.

A report into bullying claims within the Paralympic high-performance programme said a member of staff had presided over a culture of fear ©Getty Images

According to the BBC, the document claimed he had "asked an athlete to perform a task they were unable to do due to their disability" and had acted in an "intimidating manner towards athletes".

This meant some Paralympians on the programme were "visibly distressed" when divulging the information to safeguarding experts looking into the bullying accusations.

"He had an immaculate resume, he has immaculate references," Eugene Chomey, Keyano's President, told CBS News.

"It was only brought to the board's attention this past week that an independent investigation was completed in the UK into allegations of bullying by Mr Greenwood.

"While the board has not been able to secure a copy of that report, recent stories have given us enough reason to part ways before commencement of employment."

Chris Furber, the Para-swimming performance director, remains in his job despite the report.

"I have written to those athletes and their families who I understand have been affected by this," British Swimming chairman Maurice Watkins said when the initial report was published.

"In the pursuit of excellence, we recognise there have been failings in the culture and communication within British Para-swimming.

"We are correcting that, recognising the need to ensure strong athlete welfare in our sport."