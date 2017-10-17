Choirul Huda, a goalkeeper in Indonesia's top football league, has died after colliding with a team-mate during a match.

Huda was involved in a collision with Persela teammate Ramon Rodrigues de Mesquita during Sunday's game against Semen Padang at Surajaya Stadium in East Java.

He was treated at the stadium before being rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died several hours later.

A statement on the club's website said "initial analysis shows impact on the chest and lower jaw" while Yudistiro Andri Nugroho, a doctor from Lamongan Hospital, said in a statement that the clash had caused him to "stop breathing and have a cardiac arrest".

"He received an emergency treatment for a few minutes in the hospital but he could not be saved," Persela's assistant coach Yuhronur Efendi told Agence France-Presse.

Thousands of fans later attended a candlelit vigil to honour Huda, who made more than 500 league appearances for his only club.

Choirul Huda was treated at the stadium before being rushed to a nearby hospital where he died ©Getty Images

It was the fourth death in Indonesian football since 2000 and second involving Persela.

Jumadi Abdi was playing for Bontang against Persela when he collapsed after he was kicked in the stomach by an opponent trying to get the ball in 2009.

Abdi died in hospital eight days later after suffering a severe infection.

Akli Fairuz also died after colliding with an opposition goalkeeper during a match in 2014.

Sékou Camara collapsed on the field during a Pelita Bandung Raya training session in 2013.

The cause of death was later to be discovered to be a heart attack.