South Korean President Moon Jae-in has given his Government's full backing to next year's Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang during a meeting with International Paralympic Committee (IPC) counterpart Andrew Parsons.

Moon made the guarantee during a meeting with Parsons, in South Korea to check on preparations for next year's Winter Games.

The Brazilian is currently on a three-day visit to South Korea alongside his predecessor Sir Philip Craven.

"If there is anything that needs to be improved, our Government will address the issues to successfully host next year's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and Paralympics," Moon said, according to the Blue House, Moon's official residence, and reported by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Parsons reportedly "expressed satisfaction, saying he was greatly impressed with the preparations made so far by the Local Organising Committee".

It is also reported he asked Moon to help further promote the upcoming events.

Ticket sales for the Paralympic Games have been dire with an update published by the Korean Herald last week showing only 4.2 per cent of them have been purchased.

Promotion has been frequently outlined by the IPC and International Olympic Committee as a priority for organisers in the lead-up to the Games amid a perceived lack of interest.

Parsons claimed that "more people coming to watch the Games will not only create a better environment for athletes but also provide a chance to change the people and their city".

IPC President Andrew Parsons is currently in South Korea to check on preparations for next year's Winter Games ©IPC

Also on their agenda was North Korea's participation during the Games, after it was revealed last week that the country had applied to take part.

South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said during a Parliamentary audit in Seoul that the North had submitted a document to the IPC in May, according to Yonhap.

It comes at a time of high tension on the Korean Peninsula.

"North Korea's participation in the games will be very significant in that it can provide a chance to celebrate peace, provide assurances of security and enhance the people's interest to make it a successful event," Moon added.

During his visit, Parsons has inspected a ski facility for disabled athletes in Seoul and attended the IPC Project Review meeting to examine South Korea's preparations for the Games.

Sir Philip will receive an honorary doctorate from Yongin University in Gyeonggi Province tomorrow for his contribution to Para-sport.

The Briton had served as IPC President since 2001, and is assisting Parsons with the handover of powers.