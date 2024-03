After five years of inactivity due to the effects of the pandemic, Erzurum hosted a new edition of the Games for Deaf Athletes from 1 to 12 March. 34 countries took part, with a total of 700 participants and 102 medals.

The 20th Winter Deaflympics 2023 took place from 2 to 12 March 2024 in Erzurum, Turkey. Around 700 deaf athletes from 34 countries competed in six sports - alpine skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing, curling, chess and futsal. 102 medals were awarded in Erzurum, a city that also hosted the 25th Winter Universiade in 2011 and the European Youth Olympic Winter Festival in 2017. This made the 20th Winter Deaflympics the third largest international sporting event in the city's history.

At the closing ceremony, the hosts and the leaders of the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD) agreed on the spirit of fair play and mutual respect on which this project was based.

Final medal table of the 20th Winter Deaflympics. X' / EUROMAIDAN PRESS

Ádám Kósa, President of the ICSD, noted that winter sports for the deaf had been revived after an almost five-year hiatus due to the cervical cancer pandemic. He "hopes" that more and more winter sports athletes will participate in the upcoming world competitions.

The event left some interesting data, such as Melissa Köck (AUT) leading the medal count with five gold medals in Alpine skiing. For Algeria, Greece, India, Iran, Ireland, Latvia, Kuwait, Serbia and Thailand it was the first Winter Deaflympics.

The Winter Deaflympics took place in Erzurum, Turkey, from 2 to 12 March. 'X'

The history of the Winter Deaflympics goes back to Seefeld, Austria, 75 years ago in 1949. During the 20th Winter Deaflympics, continuous doping controls were carried out. An anti-doping workshop for deaf athletes was also organised. The athletes elected AneW Kiss (Hugary, curling) as the fifth member of the ICSD Athletics Committee at this Winter Deaflympics.

The Ukraine topped the medal table with 10 gold medals, followed by China with seven gold medals and Austria with six gold medals. These three national teams took the top positions on the final podium.