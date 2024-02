The iconic venue in Lausanne, home to the Musée Olympique (Olympic Museum), will be the picturesque setting for the inaugural WBSC eBASEBALL™ Series World Finals on 9 March 2024.

At the Olympic Museum, four of the world's best WBSC eBASEBALL™: POWER PROS players will compete for the title of World Champion at the 2023 World Finals on Saturday 9 March 2024. The event in Switzerland will be the culmination of months of competition and will bring together some of the most prestigious eBASEBALL™ players in the Swiss canton of Vaud.

The Olympic Museum was created in 1993. It is located 200 metres from Lake Geneva (Lac Leman) in the south-west of Switzerland. The building houses various exhibitions, artefacts and memorabilia from the history of the Olympic Games and is known for having the largest archive of Olympic memorabilia in the world. The museum is divided into three sections. This stunning venue will be the centrepiece of the WBSC eBASEBALL™ Series 2023 World Finals, where the first ever WBSC eBASEBALL™ World Champion will be crowned on 9 March 2024.

Genesis of WBSC-Olympic Museum relations:

The WBSC's relationship with the Olympic Museum began in 2017, when the international governing body for baseball and softball unveiled its new slogan: Game Time!

The event took place at a special launch event in the auditorium of the Olympic Museum with WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari, WBSC Secretary General Beng Choo Low and other special guests including the President of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations, Francesco Ricci Bitti, and IOC Sport Director Kit McConnell.





About the eBASEBALL Series:

The WBSC eBASEBALL™ Series, which kicked off on 21 September 2023 with an exhibition game at the world-renowned Tokyo Game Show, is a collection of online and offline eBASEBALL™ competitions that will crown an annual WBSC eBASEBALL™ World Champion.

This innovative competition combines the excitement of baseball and the thrill of eSports, fusing tradition and technology on an unprecedented scale and capturing the hearts of fans around the world.





Features of the museum as a host:

The museum is also surrounded by an Olympic Park, which features a vast collection of sports-themed artworks and sculptures, including an Olympic flame near the museum's entrance. The exhibition space is over 3,000 square metres, with over 5,000 objects and 150 screens to give visitors an immersive experience.