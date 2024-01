Sheikh Mohammed bin Daij Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee and leader of the Bahraini delegation, and Dr Abdul Razzaq Ahmed Bani Rashid, President of the West Asian Federation, met to promote Paralympic sport and support for people with disabilities.

The meeting between Sheikh Mohammed bin Daij Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee and head of the Bahraini delegation, and Abdul Razzaq Ahmed Bani Rashid, President of the West Asian Federation, signals the need for joint and coordinated efforts between different institutions. The aim of the meeting was to deepen the drive for Paralympic sport and the need to work diligently and effectively to provide people with disabilities with the necessary resources and tools to improve and thrive in their pursuit of excellence.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Masbah Ibrahim Jaafar, Executive Director of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee, and Ali Mohammed Al-Majid, Executive Secretary of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee. The workshop also reflects Bahrain's commitment to the development of Paralympic sport and its continued support for a wide range of sports for people with disabilities.

A moment from this important meeting. BPC

The meeting reviewed efforts to promote participation in the Paralympic Games and to develop infrastructure. Through such participation, equality and inclusion are achieved. This support and cooperation is essential. Naturally, the Fourth West Asian Paralympic Games in the Emirate of Sharjah were also discussed during the meeting. The Games began on 26 January and will end on 3 February.

The Bahrain Paralympic Committee delegation will participate in five disciplines - boccia, athletics, basketball, powerlifting and badminton - with a total of 55 members, including 41 athletes and 6 committee members. Abdul Razzaq Bani Rashid, President of the West Asian Federation, wished all the participating champions and players good luck before the start of the competitions.

He wished them all the best in setting world records that will qualify them for the World Games and the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Twelve nations with 513 participants including 382 athletes, 131 coaches and administrators will be represented at these West Asian Paralympic Games.