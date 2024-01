Julius Bär Bank becomes one of the sponsors of Swiss University Sport and the two parties sign an agreement to work together for the next three years with the aim of deepening a single goal in mind: "Supporting the leaders of tomorrow". The aim is to promote of the combination of sport and study.

Julius Bär Bank has joined Swiss University Sports as a new sponsor for the next three years. The financial institution has entered into an innovative partnership with Swiss University Sports. The two institutions will work together to promote young talent and future generations. The goal of both institutions is to promote future talent and to reconcile elite sport with university studies.

This important combination requires joint strategies to promote the values and characteristics of each institution in a collaboration that will initially run for three years. It will seek to unite and strengthen shared values and efforts to shape "tomorrow's leaders". That's the work they want to do. They want to ensure that no one is left behind for lack of resources and that everyone has the necessary opportunities they need to compete on a level playing field.

Simone Righenzi, the CEO of Swiss University Sport, emphasises the importance of this new agreement: "This is more than just a sponsorship. We have found each other and now we want to work together as partners.

Julius Baer shares the association's values and its desire to promote future talent. This collaboration, this joint effort, focuses on the unique skills that come from the combination of sport and study. It is a combination on which the future of young people increasingly depends, whether they are elite athletes or students at Swiss institutions.





Claude Lüthi, Group Director of Foundations & HNWI Aargau/Solothurn at Julius Baer, commented on the new partnership: "We are proud of our new partnership with 'Swiss University Sports'. We are pleased to support the association in its mission to promote the reconciliation of elite sport and university studies".



Julius Baer is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. It joins existing main sponsor Adecco Group and official supplier Ochsner Sport. This cooperation is an important step in the promotion of sporting commitment and academic excellence in Switzerland.