A spectacular comeback in the combined slalom saw Carrick-Smith, who is coached by his mother, four-time Olympian Enma Carrick-Anderson, claim Britain's first medal at Gangwon. Hosts Korea narrowly missed out on gold in speedskating.

The third day of competition at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon provided a few surprises and many confirmations of the favourites' triumphs.

In Alpine skiing, the women's combined slalom gold medal went to Austria's Maja Waroschitz (1:47.96), who finished third in the super-G and fourth in the slalom. Italy's Giorgia Collomb took silver, 40 hundredths behind, and Germany's Ronny Ertl took bronze, 86 hundredths behind.

Great Britain's Zak Carrick-Smith dominated the men's competition thanks to his great performance in the second event, the slalom (first with 53.13), after finishing 27th in the Super-G.

Coached by his mother, four-time Olympic champion Emma Carrick-Anderson, he took gold in a total time of 1:49.46, just 13 hundredths ahead of Sweden's Alexander Ax, with another Swede, Liam Liljenborg, in third (1:50.30).

There were also medals to be won in the women's mono bike competition. Denmark's Maja Den Voigt put on an exhibition to take gold in a combined time of 1:53.31 after two runs, followed by Thailand's (1:54.17) and Romania's Alexia Mihaela Anton (1:54-34) in bronze.

Sean Boxiong Shuai of the United States was the best in the 500m short track speedskating. GETTY IMAGES

In curling, the qualifying rounds were once again filled with upsets and plenty of parity. Great Britain went to the brink of elimination in the mixed curling event with a 3-2 win over hosts Korea. It was a very close game, but the Europeans held on for the win.

The other results in the mixed team events were as follows:

-Group A, Session 4:

New Zealand - Nigeria (10-1).

USA - Japan (8-6).

Sweden Turkey (8-7).

China - Norway (11-4).

-Group B:

Great Britain - Republic of Korea (3-2).

Canada - Switzerland (6-5).

Brazil - Germany (6-4).

Italy - Denmark (3-7).

Session 5, Group A:

Sweden - China (5-4).

Turkey - Norway (0-5).

Japan - New Zealand (6-2).

Nigeria - USA (0-2).

In the men's ice hockey the results were as follows:

Spain - Austria (3-4).

Kazakhstan - Denmark (6-8).

Great Britain - Poland (7-17).

Latvia - Taipei (28-2).

Turkey - Korea (1-4).

Latvia - Austria (9-3).

Great Britain - Spain (8-5).

Denmark - Poland (11-7).

In the women's category:

Australia - Hungary (1-22).

China - Netherlands (17-0).

Italy - Mexico (11-3).

Latvia - Austria (9-3).

Taipei - Kazakhstan (2-14).

Great Britain - Spain (8-5).

Italy - Korea (5-6).

Mexico - Australia (4-5).

China - Turkey (9-2).

Netherlands - Hungary (33-0).

The skating finals were affected by the falls. GETTY IMAGES

The third day of competition also saw medals in short track speed skating. In the women's 500m final, Anna Falkowska (Poland) won gold with a time of 44.314, becoming the first non-Asian to medal in the three women's events so far. Silver went to Minj Kang (Korea) with a time of 44.484. Bronze went to local skater Jaehee Chug (Korea) with a time of 45.018.

The men's event was a spectacular day of excitement and parity. Gold went to Sean Boxiong Shuai (USA) with a time of 41.498. Silver went to Xinzhe Zhang (China) with a time of 41.756 and the podium was completed by Dominik Gergeley (Hungary) with a time of 41.969.

Latvia's Amelija Kotane missed out on bronze in the bobsleigh by 20 hundredths. GETTY IMAGES

There were also medals in the 500m speedskating. Men's gold went to Germany's Sonnekalb in 36.61 seconds, followed by Norway's Mika Johan Klevstuen in 36.79 and Korea's Seonung Shin in 37.13.

The women's event was dominated by Angel Baleman (39.29) of the Netherlands, by far the strongest country in this discipline. Second was Hiden Jung of Korea (39.64) and bronze went to Waka Sasabuchi from Japan (39.65).

There was also a medal race in skeleton. Maria Votz (Germany) took gold in 1:49.45 after an amazing second run to beat Latvia's Darta Liemane (1:49.79) and Laura Legere (1:50.22).