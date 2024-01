The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) and the National Paralympic Committee of Cambodia have announced that the city of Phnom Penh in Cambodia will host the Asian Youth Paralympic Games in 2029.

The sixth edition will be held in the city of Phnom Penh, the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) has confirmed. The decision was made in agreement with the National Paralympic Committee of Cambodia. The capital of Cambodia and the most populous city in the Southeast Asian country, with with a population of 2.3 million inhabitants will host the Paralympic Games in 2025 after Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

The announcement follows a letter sent by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei HUN MANET to AsPC President Majid Rashed at the end of December, in which he pledged the country's support for hosting the Games.

Following the approval by the AsPC Executive Board, President Rashed responded positively and the AsPC will now work on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the NPC of Cambodia and the Local Organising Committee during a visit to Cambodia in March. The 2029 Games will follow the Asian Youth Games and will use many of the same facilities, according to the Asian Paralympic Committee press release.

Commenting on the momentous announcement, AsPC President Rashed said: "The Asian Youth Paralympic Games are an important part of the development of the Paralympic Movement in Asia. We are very proud that they are now well established in our region, and we are seeing success stories of athletes progressing from the Youth Paralympic Games to the Asian Paralympic Games and then to the Paralympic Games."

"We are very grateful to His Excellency Prime Minister Hun Manet, the Government and the people of the Kingdom of Cambodia for this vote of confidence in our young Para Athletes. It is exciting to think that there are some young children who may have just started their journey in sport and can now dream of competing at these Games in 2029.", he concluded.