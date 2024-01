The International School Sport Federation (ISF) held its first Executive Committee meeting for 2024 in its new home at the Olympic House in Lausanne. This historic event took place in the presence of Mr. Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The city of Lausanne, home of the IOC Olympic House, is the new headquarters for the International School Sport Federation (ISF) and marks a significant milestone in the half-century history of the organisation.

At the last Extraordinary General Assembly, the 108 members unanimously decided to move the ISF to the Olympic city of Lausanne. This move is a strategic step in the ISF's quest to build strong partnerships with nearly 60 international sports federations based in the Swiss city on Lake Geneva, in the French-speaking region of Vaud.

From this new home, with a population of 140,000, there will be opportunities to foster relationships with other federations to increase global sports participation in sport and to promote school sport on a global scale, a trend that has occurred over the past decade. This growth will be guided by the ISF's Vision 2030, which aims to expand school sport events, courses and advocacy services worldwide.

The success of this vision is evident in the memories created by past ISF events, which embody the key values of equality, respect, and fair play. In particular, the ISF Gymnasiade has become a major event with over 5,000 student athletes from around the world, sometimes referred to as the School Olympics.

A crucial aspect of the ISF's development has been the expansion of the ISF Academy, which plays a vital role in educating, empowering, and uniting communities in the world of school sport. In 2023 alone, 10,000 physical education teachers participated in online courses and webinars, demonstrating the wide reach and impact of ISF initiatives.

Laurent Petrynka, ISF President, stated: "In a context of growing insecurity for young people, we believe in the crucial role of sport in instilling positive values in children for a lifetime. With over one billion young people within our reach, we recognise our responsibility to shape the leaders of tomorrow. As part of this mission, we have relocated to Lausanne, the international centre of sport, to strengthen our collaboration with key players in the international sports world."

It is important to note that the ISF is the global organisation of National School Sports Federations, working with 200,000 schools in 134 member countries, and has been recognised by the International Olympic Committee since 1995.

Now based in Lausanne, the ISF provides unique opportunities (sport, culture, and education) for children aged 13-18, beyond traditional school sports programmes, to enhance education through sport, promote healthy lifestyles and support the physical and mental health of young people around the world.