The Indian Olympic Association has formed the three-member ad hoc committee to oversee the proceedings in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), the Indiatvnews reports.

The WFI has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. After Sanjay Singh was elected as the new president of the WFI, wrestler Sakshi Malik announced her retirement from the sport, saying that she wasn't giving up her fight but didn't want to continue.

In January 2023, three wrestlers - Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat - launched a protest against former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexually harassing six female wrestlers. The president was suspended and the WFI was subsequently suspended by United World Wrestling (UWW). Indian wrestlers competed in the 2023 World Championships under the UWW flag.

On 21 December the new president was elected, who turned out to be Brij Bhushan's protégé Sanjay Singh. Sakshi Malik announced her retirement from the sport, saying that she wasn't giving up the fight, but didn't want to continue.

From left to right: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik © PTI

On 24 December, the Sports Ministry suspended the Sanjay Singh-led WFI for its "hasty decision" to hold the U-15 and U-20 National Championships without giving the wrestlers enough time to prepare for the competition and the Ministry had also asked the IOA to constitute a committee after taking the decision. In response, the IOA has now constituted a three-member committee comprising Mr Bhupinder Singh Bajwa, IOA EC Member - Chairman, Mr MM Somaya - Member and Ms Manjusha Kanwar - Member.

The ad hoc committee formed will be tasked with overseeing the operations of the WFI, which includes selection of athletes, submission of entries for athletes to participate in international events, organisation of sporting activities, handling of bank accounts, website management and other related responsibilities.

"As the IOA believes that compliance with governance standards to be essential to ensure fair play, transparency and accountability and to safeguard the interests of athletes as advocated by the IOC and to ensure continuity, it has been decided to appoint an ad hoc committee with immediate effect," the official press release said.

At the end of 2023 Bajrang Punia urged the Sports Ministry to start all wrestling activities as soon as possible so that the future of the athletes can be saved. The first steps of the committee was forming a National team squad which will participate in the Zagreb Open from 10-14 January. 13 Indian wrestlers will go to Croatia, as the Zagreb Open is considered as an important parts of preparation for Olympic Qualification tournaments in April and May. Bajrang Punia will miss the tournament due to injury.

Protest of young wrestlers against "Big Three". WION

Meanwhile on 3 January a new protest started in New Delhi. Junior wrestlers took a stand against the trio of Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat. The junior wrestlers protested against the trio for "hampering the organisation of junior-level wrestling programmes and thereby hampering their growth".

Wrestlers were seen with banners that showcased the anti-trio stand and demanded they be axed. Few banners even appealed to United World Wrestling (UWW) to take action against the trio of Punia, Malik and Phogat, the Wion reports.

The forming of the ad hoc committee was an important step for IOA to return the Indian wrestlers to the Paris 2024 conversations, but there is still a lot to do to solve all the tensions between wrestlers and WFI.