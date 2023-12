The coming year promises to be thrilling for sports enthusiasts. The 33rd Olympic Summer Games will capture the world's attention in July and August, but the excitement doesn't stop there.

Like every even-numbered year, with the exception of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the postponement of Tokyo 2020, these are years of passion and televised sports consumption. It's either the World Cup or the Olympic Games, both of which attract the attention of virtually the entire world. It's not for nothing that they are the most-watched events in the world.

2024 looks set to be no exception. Barring unforeseen events such as a pandemic or historic disruptions such as the Second World War, it looks set to be an incredibly exciting year for sports fans.

From 14-18 January, 36-year-old Novak Djokovic will be in Australia with the chance to secure his 25th Grand Slam title and extend his lead over his main rival, Rafael Nadal, who returns to action after almost a year out. The Spaniard's return is still uncertain in what promises to be a spectacular 2024 season with the likes of Alcaraz, Sinner and Medvedev on the rise.

Spain's Rafael Nadal embraces Serbia's Novak Djokovic in Melbourne. GETTY IMAGES

In addition to tennis and a promising season, football will feature the two best continental tournaments. Euro 2024, to be held in Germany, and the Copa America (this time with all three American sub-continents represented). Both tournaments are likely to be the last major tournaments for the megastars of the 21st century, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. January will also be a busy month with the Africa Cup of Nations taking place from 13 January to 11 February.

February highlights include the World Aquatics Championships in Doha and the LVIII Super Bowl on 11 February. A week later, the NBA All-Star Game takes place in the United States. March will offer the start of the Formula One season in Bahrain and the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow.

In the first half of the year, qualifying events for Paris 2024 took place around the world, with football in January and women's basketball in February.

Max Verstappen, winner of the 2023 F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain. GETTY IMAGES

April sees the start of the NBA play-offs, the World Team Walking Championships in Turkey and the London Marathon on 28 April. The quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League will provide special moments and the Copa Libertadores kicks off in South America.

May continues with pre-Olympic events such as table tennis and the Roland Garros tournament will take place in France from 20 May to 9 June. Towards the end of the month, the focus shifts to Ireland for the Europa League final and to Spain for the Women's Champions League final.

June sees the men's Champions League final at Wembley, while FIFA international friendlies will take place from 3-11 June and the NBA Finals also kick off. The Euro 2024 starts in Germany on 14 June and lasts exactly one month. Some of the best football action in the world will also take place in the United States, with eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and global legend, Lionel Messi. In addition, Poland will host the final stages of the Men's Volleyball Nations League from 27 June, and the world famous Tour de France cycling race will begin on 29 June.

Tour de France peloton passes by spectators. GETTY IMAGES

July kicks off with events at the cathedral of world tennis, Wimbledon, where the world's best tennis players will be on South London soil from 1-14 July. The month will also see intense basketball battles for four Olympic berths, almost an unofficial Olympic group stage, with giants and historic teams vying for qualification.

Spain, Italy, Lithuania, Slovenia, Puerto Rico and Brazil will all be battling it out for a place in the world's premier basketball tournament. At the end of the month, as mentioned, the 33rd Olympic Summer Games of the modern era will begin in Paris. The third Games in the French capital's history will take place from 6 to 11 August and, according to IOC estimates, will be watched by more than three billion people around the world, including those who will be following Tokyo 2020 (which will take place in 2021).

Slovenian star Luka Doncic in action against Italy. GETTY IMAGES