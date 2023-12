The young ultra trail runner and rising star of French trail running, Esteban Olivero, was found dead last Saturday. He was skiing in the Ecrins mountains in the French Alps. At 22, he was considered one of the best and most promising athletes in the field, destined to leave his mark on the sport.

According to France 3, his roommate alerted the emergency services when he didn't return by nightfall after a day of skiing. His body was found on the descent of La Blanche, the French Athletics Federation confirmed. All indications are that a fatal fall caused his death.



His two national under-23 trail running titles and a victory in the Skyrunning World Cup had made him the great hope of France.

On their Facebook profile, the Excellence Mountain Skiing group wanted to pay tribute to him in a meaningful way: "We have lost an exemplary climbing partner, but above all a friend. It was hard to find words in these difficult times... We will always remember him for brightening moments of rest in the refuge with his smile."