The young master broke an 85-year-old record at the Kazakhstan Chess Championship last Friday, becoming national champion and beating the previous record set in 1938 when Shamsidin Murzagaliyev won the title at the age of 16. His record has not been broken since.



This year's event was held in the capital, Astana. Contestants needed 13 rounds to determine the champion. This edition will also go down in history as it was the first time that five players tied on points made it to the final round. Aldiyar Ansat, Arystanbek Urazaev, Denis Makhnev, Alisher Suleimenov and Abilmansur Abdilkhair reached this stage. They played a quick tie-break.



Aldiyar Ansat showed no mercy. He won the first two games to keep his chances of becoming champion alive. His leadership was remarkable. He became the youngest champion in history. Second and third places were shared by Arystanbek Urazaev and Denis Makhnev.

The women's event did not require as many rounds as the men's. The winner was already clear before the final. Ksenia Balabaeva played a very safe game throughout the tournament. In the final round, she only needed to draw her game to win the gold medal. The Almaty player lived up to expectations.

It was the first time she had won the title. Another Almaty champion, Alua Nurmanova, finished second. Third place was shared by three competitors: Madina Davletbaeva, Liya Kurmangaliyeva and Zeynep Sultanbek. The bronze medal was awarded to the experienced M. Davletbayeva (Taraz) by additional indicators.



"I sincerely congratulate the winners and the laureates. The championship was a demonstration of the strength of Kazakhstan's youth and their excellent prospects. This is the result of the great work of the players themselves and their coaches. The experience gained from participating in major international championships played an important role. Training camps with leading specialists were also held. I am confident that tomorrow the new champions will represent our country with dignity at the World Championship," said Timur Turlov, President of the Kazakh Chess Federation.