The former Olympic medalist in Beijing 2008 and board member replaces Mike Gaski as president of USA BASEBALL

Olympian John Gall has been elected president of USA Baseball, as announced by the organization itself. The former left fielder in Major League Baseball and Olympic medalist in 2008 has been part of the USA Baseball Board of Directors since 2013 and is now honored with the role of President of USA Baseball, the most significant in the world.





"I feel honoured and privileged to take on the role of president on the USA Baseball Board of Directors," said Gall. "For many years, countless individuals, including outgoing President Mike Gaski, have been exceptional stewards for USA Baseball. These remarkable leaders have developed an uncommon culture of respect, trust, and vision that I am truly proud to associate with. Simply put, I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the game of baseball for such a first-class organization."





Gall succeeds Mike Gaski after 22 years at the helm of the organization, taking office in 2001 and being reelected seven times. It won't be easy to surpass the outgoing president, who during his tenure won a total of 87 medals in international competitions, including 53 gold medals. The organization achieved 25 golds in the Pan American Games and 21 world championships with Gaski at the helm, also earning a bronze medal in the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games and a silver medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games held in 2021 due to the pandemic.





Before leaving office, the outgoing president did not forget to thank those who accompanied him for more than two decades. "It was an honour to serve USA Baseball and to work with so many talented athletes, coaches, and administrators," said Gaski. "I am grateful for the unflagging support from the Board of Directors and the passion and expertise that our USA Baseball staff brings to their mission each and every day. And while USA Baseball has accomplished a great deal on and off the field over these last twenty-plus years, I am certain that the future is even brighter for this dynamic organization."

Olympian John Gall has been elected president of USA Baseball 🫡🇺🇸



READ: https://t.co/dtPMuYyaiN pic.twitter.com/ATL5MfJd6z — USA Baseball (@USABaseball) December 14, 2023







Born in Palo Alto, California, John Gall joined the USA Baseball Board of Directors in January 2013. As one of the six former athletes on the board, he has helped the organization make key decisions in advancing the game of baseball in the United States. Gall was also previously USA Baseball’s representative to the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Commission (USOPC AC), which serves as the representative group and voice of Team USA’s athletes. Additionally, he has spent time as a member of five different USA Baseball committees: the Athletes Advisory Committee, the Finance and Audit Committee, the Medical Safety Committee, the Membership Committee, and the Nominating and Governance Committee.





Joining the new President will be Mr. Jason Dobis (Treasurer) and Mr. Elliot Hopkins (Secretary), who were reelected for another term as officers. Dobis, a member of the 1994 18U National Team, has been on the board since 2001. Hopkins, Director of Sports, Sanctioning, and Student Services at the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), continues to serve since joining the board in 2019. Additionally, five-time Team USA alum and three-time Women’s National Team Manager Veronica Alvarez was reelected to a second term, while Richard Neely of the American Amateur Baseball Congress (AABC) rotates on to serve his three-year term.