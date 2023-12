Lens head coach, Franck Haise, expressed complete disagreement with the government's decisions and made a controversial statement: "How are we going to organize the Olympics if we can't even host 300 Seville fans on our soil?"

As it is known, France is facing difficulties in controlling fans at various stadiums. Last Saturday, a Nantes fan was fatally stabbed in the clashes preceding the Nantes vs. Nice match. Unfortunately, this incident was not an isolated case, as problems also occurred in October during the match between Olympique de Marseille and Olympique de Lyon. In that encounter, several individuals attacked Lyon's team bus, injuring coach Fabio Grosso in the face.





Chants, insults, Nazi salutes, extreme political banners – many containing racist content and even criminal acts – are what French ultras have been engaging in over the past few months.





In response, in the country of the French Revolution that has always prided itself on freedom above all, Macron's government took the unpopular measure of prohibiting the arrival of Seville (Spain) fans for Tuesday's Champions League game against Lens.





Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced this on Sunday, just two days before the match: "To create a shock, I am going to prohibit Sevilla fans from coming to Lens."





Asked about this situation, Lens coach Franck Haise emphasized that if France cannot accommodate 300 Sevillanos, he doesn't know "how we are going to organize the Olympic Games."

Lens' French head coach Franck Haise watches his players from the touchline during the UEFA Champions League 1st round day 1 group B football match between Sevilla FC and RC Lens at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville on September 20, 2023. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP) (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)





Furthermore, the local coach did not hide his disagreement with the impromptu measure taken by his government and, with much common sense, said: "It was a belated prohibition; I recall that the draw took place at the end of August. Sevilla fans, between 300 and 400, have organized a trip, and at the last minute, we tell them, 'Don't come, because there are some problems.' Problems that most countries are experiencing."





This issue adds to those that have arisen in recent weeks regarding transportation and restrictions on freedoms for the upcoming Olympic Games. To enter certain areas of Paris, a personality authentication system via QR code is required, a measure criticized by left-wing organizations as an infringement on people's privacy, limiting their freedom of movement in the French capital.

Lens supporters cheer before the UEFA Champions League 1st round day 1 group B football match between Sevilla FC and RC Lens at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville on September 20, 2023. Photo Getty Images





With just over 7 months until the start of the XXXIII Olympic Games, the French government is attempting desperate measures to try to contain a growing wave of violence in recent months. They fear that, along with the usual political and protest demonstrations seen in such events, as happened in Rio 2016, these incidents may recur with greater frequency and violence.





However, prohibiting fans from other European countries (with open borders under the Schengen agreement) from entering the country, without any evidence of having committed a crime or an attempted crime, seems a bit excessive in a country that has historically prided itself on respecting human rights. This is a disheartening situation for the Sevillanos who had purchased tickets, booked accommodations, and made all the arrangements for a dream trip. Simply controlling and, if necessary, being strict with anyone who might cause trouble or commit a crime would have sufficed. I believe that is the reflection Lens coach is pointing towards – if we can't control 300 Sevillanos, how will we manage the millions coming for the Olympic Games in July? Will entry be denied due to the suspicion that they might cause trouble? Obviously, in a country like France and its rule of law, this cannot be a legally valid alternative."