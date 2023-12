A spectacle is guaranteed. Rafa Nadal, former ATP number one and one of the greatest players in history, will face his compatriot, also former number one, Carlos Alcaraz. Nothing new so far. Both tennis players have faced each other several times with important titles at stake. However, this time everything changes because it will be in Las Vegas and in an exhibition match. Netflix has organized this duel scheduled for March 3 in Las Vegas. The venue will be the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort, and obviously, there won't be any titles at stake, but there will be a spectacular show. In the case of Alcaraz, the upcoming season is a new opportunity to reclaim the throne of world tennis, now occupying the number 2 spot, only surpassed by the power of Serbian Novak Djokovic.

On Nadal's side, it will be a new challenge to be the player he has always been. Nadal has been out of competition for a year due to an injury and recently announced his return to the courts in Australia in January. The duel in Las Vegas will help him get in shape for what could be one of his last active seasons at the age of 37. This one-year absence from competitions has placed Nadal in an unusual position for him, ranking 668th in the ATP.

The venue will be the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort.





"I am delighted that, with The Netflix Slam, we can give our global audience the opportunity to see two tennis greats face off in a unique live event," said Gabe Spitzer, Vice President of Nonfiction Sports, Netflix's sports documentary department.

The event will not only feature the appearance of the two Spanish tennis players but will also include the participation of other players whose names will be announced later. "I am very excited to visit Las Vegas for the first time, one of the most iconic and fun cities in the world. And I am thrilled to play with Carlos Alcaraz," said Nadal, winner of 22 Grand Slam tournaments. Alcaraz, on the other hand, the champion of the US Open in 2022 and Wimbledon in 2023, shared the same enthusiasm: "I feel honored and very happy to share the court with Rafa in Las Vegas."

The American streaming platform, which produces and broadcasts several successful sports documentaries such as "Break Point," a behind-the-scenes look at the ATP and WTA circuits, and "Formula 1: Drive to Survive," confirms its foray into live sports broadcasting. It recently broadcasted "The Netflix Cup," a golf exhibition tournament that pitted four F1 drivers against four professional golfers in Las Vegas.

The cheapest tickets will be $88 and will soon be available for all fans who want to enjoy an unprecedented event that could become a reference for a new trend of broadcasting live sports on platforms.