Damaris Young from Panama and Annette Knott from Trinidad and Tobago complete the Executive Committee of Centro Caribe Sports after being elected in the vote held in Miami this past Sunday.

Their term will extend from 2023 to 2027. This completes the organization, which, after the elections last October, had two positions yet to be filled, the fourth and fifth members of the Central American and Caribbean organization. The addition of Young and Knott to Centro Caribe Sports means that its Executive Committee will have four women for the first time in history, a milestone that had never occurred before and represents one more member than the previous term.

Here is the list of the members of the Executive Committee of Centro Caribe Sports for the period 2023 to 2027:

President: Luis Rafael Mejía Oviedo (DOM).

Honorary President: Steve Stoute (BAR).

Vice Presidents: Roberto Richards León (CUB), Christopher Samuda (JAM), and María José Soto (VEN).

Secretary-General: Sara Rosario (PUR).

Treasurer: Ciro Solano Hurtado (COL).

Members: Hans Larsen (HAI), Angel Morales (ISV), Cyril Cameron Burke (BAR), Damaris Young (PAN), and Annette Knott (TTO).

Representative of the Organizing Committee Santo Domingo 2026: Felipe Vicini (DOM).

This new Executive Committee of Centro Caribe Sports will have significant responsibilities, as it will be tasked with organizing the II Central American and Caribbean Beach Games Puntarenas 2025 in Costa Rica, one of the most important competitions and a consistent goal for the organization. Additionally, they will oversee the XXV Central American and Caribbean Games Santo Domingo 2026 in the Dominican Republic.