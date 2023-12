The General Electoral Assembly unanimously decided in the recent election held in Cairo to re-elect Peninnah Kabenge Aligawesa, who served as the Secretary-General of the Federation of University Sports in Africa (FASU), for a new term on the Executive Board of the Association of African Sports Confederation (AASC/UCSA).

In a significant display of trust, the General Electoral Assembly, convened days ago at the Hilton Hotel in Cairo, Egypt, re-elected Peninnah Kabenge to her position, reaffirming her status as a prominent leader in the African sports landscape.





The General Assembly, attended by delegates from the 54 Continental Sports Confederations across Africa, served as a platform to recognize and endorse individuals who have consistently demonstrated unwavering commitment to advancing sports on the continent.





Mrs. Kabenge's re-election is not only a personal triumph for the reappointed leader but also a testament to the respect and admiration she commands within the sports community. Her leadership as the Secretary-General of FASU has been characterized by dedication, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to the development of university sports in Africa.





Following this expression of gratitude and unanimous support, Mrs. Kabenge stated, "I am deeply honored to continue serving on the UCSA Executive Board. This re-election reflects the collective belief in the transformative power of university sports and its crucial role in the future of our continent."





The General Electoral Assembly saw the presence of influential figures in African sports, who enthusiastically applauded Mrs. Kabenge's victory. It not only served to elect officials for the event but also fostered a spirit of collaboration and shared vision for the future of university sports in Africa.





The new term is dedicated to significantly contributing to the continued growth and development of university sports on the African continent. This uncontested vote of confidence is a mandate of paramount importance and a reaffirmation of the ongoing commitment to progress and innovation in the administration of university sports.





Board Members:

President: Major General Ahmed Nasser (Africa Triathlon)

1st Vice President: Mr. Tahar Mesbahi (African Karate Federation)

2nd Vice President: Mrs. Peninnah K Aligawesa (Federation of University Sports in Africa)

3rd Vice President: Engineer Khalid Mehalhel (African Weightlifting Federation)





Committee Members:

Mr. Fouad Meskout (African Wrestling Union)

Dr. Lucky Mlilo (African Squash Federation)

Mr. Tarek Cherif (African Tennis Federation)

Mr. Ide Issaka (African Taekwondo Union)

Mr. Estony Charmaine Hattingh (African Judo Union)

Mrs. Moneoang Jeanette Leshota (African Badminton Confederation)

Mrs. Tshepiso Lopang (African Chess Federation)