The European Taekwondo Under 21 Championships 2023 is poised to kick off in Bucharest, marking a significant event in the world of martial arts. This prestigious event brings together young athletes from both the Senior and Junior classes, showcasing their skills and competitive spirit.

The championships are set to take place at the Sala Polivalenta, located at Calea Piscului, No. 10, District 4, Bucharest, Romania (Postal Code: C.P. 040354). This venue is known for its versatility and state-of-the-art facilities.



The championships are spread over four days, each featuring different weight categories for both men and women:

– December 7: Men -54 kg, -74 kg; Women -57 kg, +73 kg

– December 8: Men -58 kg, -80 kg; Women -53 kg, -73 kg

– December 9: Men -63 kg, -87 kg; Women -49 kg, -67 kg

– December 10: Men -68 kg, +87 kg; Women -46 kg, -62 kg

This schedule is designed to ensure a fair and balanced competition, allowing athletes ample time to prepare and compete.