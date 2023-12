The schedule for the iSportConnect 2024 Masterclass has been announced



The iSportConnect 2024 Masterclass has revealed its 2024 calendar. It includes a series of innovative events designed for sports industry professionals, focusing on digital fan engagement, data utilization, sports business strategies, and marketing.

Limited to 80 invited attendees, the Masterclasses will take place next year, with dates to be confirmed in the coming weeks.





It is worth noting that over 850 industry executives registered for these exclusive networking events in 2023, with over 90% of them being rights holders (~350 organizations). Key participants include the NFL, the Premier League, ATP Media, ECB, DP World Tour, EBU, ESPN, Formula 1, to name just a few.





Although the day and time are not yet finalized, the content to be covered in the first quarter of 2024 is already set, month by month. Among the most important topics to be addressed are:





February "Digital Products and Gamification for Fan Engagement" focuses on creating digital products to engage sports fans, especially Generation Z, using mobile apps, video on demand, and other digital media. This masterclass covers strategies to integrate sports themes on these platforms, enhance the user experience, leverage gamification, and explore fan data-based monetization strategies.





March "Harnessing the Value of Fan Data for Rights Holders" is a priority for rights holders, and this event will address the collection, management, and application of data for fan engagement and commercial success, focusing on branding, advertising, ethical data practices, monetization, and data-driven merchandising and sponsorship strategies.





March "Digital Engagement: Enhancing Growth and Sports Marketing for Federations" explores digital innovation for audience growth and revenue. It covers digital strategies, revenue streams, multi-platform distribution, and digital transformations in sports, including the metaverse and collaborations in eSports.





April "Brand Activation and ROI in Sports Marketing" delves into the efficiency of sports marketing, engagement tactics, and maximizing ROI for brand partners. It includes discussions on creating effective sports campaigns, programmatic advertising, and crafting personalized fan experiences using artificial intelligence and data analytics.





April "Disruptive Digital Platforms for the Sports Industry" focuses on maximizing fan engagement through innovative technology and smart use of data and content.





May "Revenue Growth in Women's Sports - Sponsorship, Media Rights, and Fans" returns after a successful inaugural edition in 2023, focusing on expanding opportunities in women's sports, especially in sponsorships and media revenues. This edition features interactive sessions on effective sponsorship campaigns, digital media strategies, branding, storytelling, and social impacts, with the aim of enhancing engagement and driving revenue growth.





June The Summit on Premium Fan and Sports Stadium Experience focuses on revolutionizing the sports industry through enhanced fan experiences and innovative stadium operations. The agenda focuses on providing VIP experiences for sponsors, transforming sports stadiums into versatile entertainment centers year-round, using digital platforms to enhance fan engagement, and diversifying revenue sources.





More Information:

2024 Event Calendar - Register Your Interest