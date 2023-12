On November 30, the European University Sports Association organized an interesting EUSA-NUSA online meeting in the form of a webinar, which had as its main topic the upcoming European University Winter Championships 2023.Aspects related to the Games were also discussed. European Universities 2023, EU funding opportunities, as well as relevant organizational updates.





The webinar featured more than 60 participants from 26 countries, representing national collegiate sports associations and partner organizations.

EUSA President Adam Roczek welcomed participants and thanked them for their support and attendance at this year's EUSA events. He gave a brief overview of the European University Championship season, which will conclude with the upcoming inaugural European University Winter Championship, which will take place in Val di Zoldo, Italy, from December 18 to 21.



Upcoming meetings and events were also presented, highlighting the EUC Winter Val di Zoldo Preparatory Visit, the EUC Rowing Istanbul Inspection Visit and the last sporting event of the year: the European University Winter Sports Championship 2023 in Val di Zoldo, Dolomites. . Participants were also asked to mark their calendars for major events planned for 2024.

The second speech was given by the EUSA sports director, Miha Zvan, who gave a presentation of the upcoming European University Winter Championships 2023, as well as the European University Games 2024, including the sports program and important dates.

The next speaker was Aleksandra Andreeva, EUSA Sports Administration Officer, who shared details about the registration process and deadlines. Registration for next year's European University Games will open on December 15, when rules and regulations and other key information related to the event will also be published. That is, just two weeks before the deadline to register for next year's most important event, there are still some regulatory aspects to be finalized.



Andrej Pisl, Director of Projects and Communications at EUSA, shared information on funding opportunities, focusing on funds available from the European Union, as well as the main points of the ESOM project. The focus was on the Erasmus+ programme, preparatory actions and pilot projects in the field of sport and the European Solidarity Corps. To this end, examples of good practices were produced, initiated by Marianna Pikul, representative of AZS Poland, giving an overview of the Forces (Uni)ted project to support the education of the sports community (Uni)versity (Uni)ty (Uni4S), co-financed by the Erasmus+ Program of the European Union.



Reka Molnar, representative of MEFS addressed the participants with another good practice of non-EU funding, as well as the EU-funded projects K2S-GenZ and the EUG2024 More than Games project, both co-funded by the European Union.

Without a doubt, the contribution of the EU is fundamental for the development of the University Games and the relationship between both organizations facilitates the quality of the structures that allow the celebration of university sports events to be improved each year.