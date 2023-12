Prior to 2024 Pan American Taekwondo Union held an informative meeting for all association’s members. More than 80 participants took part in the online meeting.

The PATU president Juan Manuel Lopez was satisfied by the results of the meeting. “2024 is a year of great transcendence and in PATU, as always, we are committed to the development of the entire Pan American family and to be integral. In this administration no one is left out and we will always provide all possible opportunities for their growth”, Lopez said after the meeting.

Some important topics were discussed during the meeting such as the calendar of 2024, a certification course for new WT Poomsae referees from January 17 to 21, which thanks to the hard work of PATU, it was achieved that, for countries with less than 10 active referees.

Calendar of PATU events in 2024 © PATU

It was decided that the next Pan American Poomase Congress will be held from January 25 to 27. The kyorugi, will have Pan American activity in the Pan American refereeing congress from January 25 to 27. In addition, for athletes and coaches, kyorugi will also be held from January 25 to 27. The Senior Pan American championship will be held in Rio de Janeiro from May 2 to 3, and it will provide many points to position all athletes in search of the ranking in the Olympic Games.

"We have a first semester with many events for our teams to position themselves in the best way, and a second semester where we will continue growing in all age divisions and modalities, already thinking about the next Olympic cycle and place PATU at the top," confirmed Juan Manuel Lopez, president of PATU.

During the meeting an important point was mentioned, WT and PATU will work hand in hand to end possible blockades that some member nations associations might exert to block the participation of the Pan American family in the events that are carried out both by WT and PATU itself.