The top athletes of taekwondo will gather in Manchester from December 2 to 3 for the World Taekwondo Grand Prix. The last big event of the year will also give opportunities to the athletes to gain qualification points for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

128 Taekwondo superstars from 38 countries in 8 olympic weight categories will return to Manchester for a fierce battle for the World Taekwondo Grand Prix champion’s title.

Among the best taekwondoins of the world we will see in action 2019 World Champion and Asian Games Hangzhou 2023 champion Jun Jang of Korea (M-58kg), Tokyo 2020 champion Ulugbek Rashitov of Uzbekistan (M-68kg), 2023 World Champion Simone Alessio of Italy (M-80kg), 2023 World Champion Cheick Sallah Cisse of Côte d’Ivoire (M+80kg), Tokyo 2020 champion Panipak Wongpattanakit of Thailand (W-49kg), 2023 World Champion Zongshi Luo of China (W-57kg), and France’s reigning World Champions Magda Wiet Henin (W-67kg) and Althea Laurin (W+67kg).

Home crowd will cheer for Great Britain’s Jade Jones (W-57kg), Bradly Sinden (M-68kg), Caden Cunningham (M+80kg) and Rebecca McGowan (W+67kg), who will do their best to claim the victory in Grand Prix Finals.

The winners of the World Taekwondo Gala Awards in 2022 © WT

Additionally, the World Taekwondo Gala Awards will be staged in the evening of December 3rd. The athletes will receive prizes for the following nominations: 2023 WT Female Athlete of the Year (para taekwondo), 2023 WT Male Athlete of the Year (para taekwondo), 2023 WT Female Athlete of the Year, 2023 WT Male Athlete of the Year, 2023 WT MNA of the Year, 2023 WT MNA of the Year (para taekwondo), 2023 WT Coach of the Year (Para Taekwondo), 2023 WT Coach of the Year, 2023 WT Female Referee of the Year, 2023 WT Male Referee of the Year and 2023 WT Kick of the Year.