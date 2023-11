An ECB Level 4 qualified coach, Steve Snell will join Cricket Scotland following a successful career in English county cricket, holding various roles such as player, coach, and administrator, primarily with Gloucestershire and Somerset.





The newly appointed Head of Performance for Scottish Cricket previously served as Head of Talent Pathway and Academy Director at Somerset CCC for seven years (2014 to 2021) before taking on the role of Performance Director at Gloucestershire CCC. In both institutions, he was responsible for designing and implementing high-performance strategies throughout the talent pathway. In addition to county cricket, Steve has worked as a Fielding Coach with England Lions, as well as with ICC Europe, Hong Kong Cricket, and the ECB Physical Disability Cricket program.





Commenting on his appointment, Steve said, "It is a great honor to join Cricket Scotland as Head of Performance. I see a significant opportunity to contribute to shaping the future of Cricket Scotland and to continue growing, evolving, and further connecting grassroots cricket with performance and international cricket.

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: Dale Benkenstein, Head Coach of Gloucestershire CCC, Steve Snell, Performance Director of Gloucestershire CCC and Graeme Van Buuren looks on during Gloucestershire CCC Photocall at Seat Unique Stadium on March 23, 2023 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)





Regarding the immediate future, the 40-year-old Englishman stated, "This is an exciting time for Cricket Scotland on the field, with the Men's U19 World Cup, Women's World Cup qualifiers, and Men's T20 World Cup just around the corner. There have been outstanding performances and a lot of hard work by all the teams and support staff recently, demonstrating a high level of skill, resilience, and character to reach the ICC flagship events.