British Taekwondo is now in the hands of MatchFit, an agency that will oversee creative communications for the National Governing Body.

The deal runs for the next twelve months, with the Olympic Games as the main showcase and attraction. Their specific brief will be to highlight the elite athletes of British Taekwondo and tell the unique stories behind their journeys of achievement.

MatchFit will also be responsible for visually rebranding GB Taekwondo, as well as establishing new social media guidelines.

Since 2002, GB Taekwondo has been responsible for the preparation, management, and performance of British athletes at the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games, and at the World Championships and European Championships.

Next summer, an elite team of athletes will head to Paris for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games, aiming to build one the successes of recent Games, including Jade Jone's iconic gold medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016.





Paul Buxton, CEO of GB Taekwondo, stated that taking on the services of MatchFit is a step forward. "MatchFit will help give our brilliant athletes and sport the platform it deserves."

Donald Parish, co-founder of MatchFit, said: "At MatchFit, we want everyone to love sport as much as we do, and there is no better showcase to reach new audiences than the Olympic and Paralympic Games."

Telling the stories behind every athlete, every sacrifice, every injury, and every lifestyle is a special task. It's about humanising the athlete. "We can't wait to tell these stories in the lead up to Paris 2024, alongside a revitalisated social media strategy and visual identity to help GB Taekwondo connect with the next generation of stars."

MatchFit is growing, and this deal with GB Taekwondo comes at a time when the agency has recently signed new or expanded contracts, with the announcement of the expansion of its existing list of clients to include Manchester City Football Club. MatchFit was recently shortlisted for 'Agency of the Year' at the Sports Business Awards 2023, where it also won silver in the 'Supporters of Women's Sport' category.