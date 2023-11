The International Jumping Riders Club (IJRC) will make a renewed attempt during the Annual General Assembly of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) in Mexico City to review the controversial new "elimination" rule in equestrian jumping.





The controversy revolves around Article 241.1, which could come into effect on January 1, 2024. It grants the authority to eliminate a horse or rider that appears to be in difficulty. This elimination is not subject to appeal, but its split-second subjectivity could have consequences that alter the course for riders and national teams, especially at the upcoming Olympics in Paris, where there is no discardable score.





So far, the IJRC has not succeeded in its proposals to allow one or more Olympic medalists or prominent riders to advise the field jury on this matter during the Olympics and major events. In all sports, the decision of a Field Jury (judges) is final, but the principle of using other experienced personnel as part of the decision-making process on the field in major FEI events is not unprecedented. The FEI has consistently rejected this proposal.





The IJRC has taken the matter through the FEI rule change consultation process for 2024, which will conclude in Mexico City on November 21 of this year.





What the FEI recommends:

That all national federations support the original premise, applicable to all levels of competition, as from a legal perspective, it is difficult to mandate someone who is not an official; and that the same principle/provision should apply to all disciplines. They also understand that the rule results from the increasing pressure of "social license to operate" and the potential resistance of the non-equestrian public when negative images circulate on social media.





As the possible scenarios that could or should be eliminated are not well-defined in Article 241.4, they seek greater clarity on this matter. The IJRC also appreciates that the FEI has accepted the amendment regarding the phrase stating that elimination would occur when "contrary to the principles of horse welfare" is replaced with "this would be in the best interest of the welfare and/or safety of the horse and/or athlete." Despite valuing this amendment, the IJRC will continue to advocate for realizing the change according to what it deems right.