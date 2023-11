At 7:30 p.m., the Spanish town of Málaga will be the venue for the recognition of the outstanding figures of the year with the 2023 World Sailing Awards. The event includes several awards, the most outstanding of which being th 11th Hour Racing Sustainability Award from World Sailing and the Team of the Year award, recognizing teams that embody integrity, ambition, resilience, and resourcefulness.

The World Sailing Boat of the Year award will also be presented to highlight exceptional boat design, innovative concepts, and groundbreaking technological advancements. It represents the values of modernity and progress contributing to the exponential growth of sailing worldwide.

In addition, the Beppe Croce Trophy will be awarded to an individual who has made an outstanding voluntary contribution to the sport of sailing, and the President's Development Award will be presented to an individual or organization in recognition of their contribution to the growth and development of sailing, either nationally or internationally.

Rolex World Sailor of the Year 2023

This is one of the most prestigious awards in the sport. This year, the candidates include world champions, Olympic medallists, world record holders, and inspirational offshore sailors. The winners will have their names engraved on the iconic marble and silver trophy depicting the globe, crowned with five silver spinnakers representing the continents, along with an engraved Rolex watch.

The finalists for the Rolex World Sailor of the Year 2023 are:

Female category

Betsy Alison (USA)

Kirsten Neuschäfer (RSA)

Lauriane Nolot (Fra)

Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler (SWE)

Male category

Charlie Enright (USA)

Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken (NED)

Max Maeder (SGP)

Tom Slingsby (AUS)

World Sailing 11th Hour Racing Sustainability Award 2023

The 2023 nominees are:

Biotherm Sailing Team

Club de Vela la Ballena de Alegre

Ecoracer Sailing

The Magenta Project

Team of the Year

The Team of the Year Award will be presented to a crew of two or more sailors from any category of sailing and celebrates teams that personify the sporting values of integrity, ambition, resilience, and resourcefulness.

This year's nominees are:

11th Hour Racing Team (USA)

Australia SailGP (AUS)

Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken (NED)

Match in Pink Normandy Elite Team (FRA)

Boat of the Year

The World Sailing Boat of the Year Award will be presented in recognition of outstanding boat design, innovative concepts, and groundbreaking technological advancements.