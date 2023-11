The Gender Equality Committee of the Hellenic Olympic Committee paid tribute to parents who have qualified for the Olympic Games set to take place in Paris next summer. A message advocating for greater gender equity was also disseminated.





During the event, speeches were delivered by the President of the Hellenic Olympic Committee and IOC member, Spyros Capralos, the Deputy Secretary for Social Cohesion and Family, Maria Alexandra Kefala, the Secretary General for Equality and Human Rights, Zefi Dimadama, and the Gender Equality Committee of the Hellenic Olympic Committee, Vasiliki Millousi.





Mr. Capralos, among other things, mentioned: "The Hellenic Olympic Committee will stand by the athletes we are honoring today, in every part of their journey to Paris and the 2024 Olympic Games. Just as we stand by all athletes seeking qualification for the Olympic Games. So far, in 2023, on the eve of an Olympic year, the Hellenic Olympic Committee has allocated over one million six hundred thousand euros for Olympic preparation. These funds are granted to ensure that athletes continue their preparation in the best possible way and secure qualification for Paris. These funds come from the Hellenic Olympic Committee's own resources. We secure them through sponsors, but mainly from the proper exploitation of our property, and unfortunately not from the state. I will not hide from you that, unfortunately, the grant for the year 2023 amounts to 480,250 euros, reduced by 15% compared to previous years, and even in view of the Olympic year."

© Press HOC





Vasiliki Millousi said: "I know very well how difficult it is to be an elite athlete and at the same time have the responsibilities of parenthood. Nothing is the same; everything is directed towards your children. Today, we reward athletes for this effort. I also know what it means to be a woman in sports. Due to my position in the Hellenic Olympic Committee, but also as a female champion and mother of two daughters, I could not ignore advocating for the position of women in the field of sports that I love so much. We are capable, and now, with more support, the future can only be secured."





The significant event took place in collaboration between the HOC and the European project GAMES - Guidance to Achieve More Equitable Leadership in Sport. On behalf of the Gender Equality Committee of the HOC, leading the GAMES project, Mrs. Annamarie Phelps sent an encouraging message to the awarded elite athletes, also congratulating the HOC for concluding and launching the HOC Gender Equality Action Plan.





The honored athletes were:

Christian Golomeev, Swimming

Lefteris Petrounias, Gymnastics

Yannis Foundoulis, Water Polo

Efthymios Mitas, Shooting