Starting from November 10th at 9 AM UK time, matches will officially commence in the Asian country. Panama and Morocco will face off in Group A at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium in Surabaya, while Mali and Uzbekistan will compete in Surakarta for Group B. Later in the day (12 PM), the host nation will make its debut against Ecuador in Surabaya, and Spain will face Canada.

It will be an exciting tournament showcasing the future stars of world football. Players like Figo, Iniesta, Neymar, Tevez, and Ronaldinho made their debut in this category in the past.









The championship will run from November 10th to December 2nd, where Brazil (the defending champion from 2019) will aim for their fifth trophy, hoping to equal Nigeria (who is not participating in the tournament) at the top.

There will be 24 teams vying for glory, including Argentina, which has the most U-20 titles (6 in total) but has yet to win in this category.

Germany, the current U-17 European champion, is one of the contenders, although they will face Mexico in their group (a two-time world champion seeking revenge for the defeat in the last final against the host nation in Brazil 2019) and New Zealand (Oceania Champion).

The Spanish national team (four-time finalist and two-time third-place finisher) will seek their first title, while England and France will be aiming for their second title. As for the African teams, who have won the title in 7 out of the 18 editions of the global event (Nigeria with 5 and Ghana with 2 are not qualified), Senegal (African champion) will be their main representative.





Fixture:

https://digitalhub.fifa.com/m/4c4d7ba6a457c056/original/FIFA-U-17-World-Cup-Indonesia-2023-Match-Schedule.pdf