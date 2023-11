The Muju Taekwondowon 2023 World Taekwondo Poomsae Open Challenge concluded after three days of competition, featuring some of the world's best poomsae players showcasing their skills in non-combat competition, emphasizing the 'art' in the 'martial'.

Teams and individuals representing Australia, Denmark, Hong Kong, Korea, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States earned medals at the purpose-built Taekwondo training complex nestled among the scenic hills of southwest Korea.

Day 1 Finals!

The local team had the highest number of participants at Taekwondowon, and unsurprisingly, Team Korea led the medal table. The competition included numerous categories: recognized and freestyle, individual and team, subdivided by age and gender.

A bit of Day 2!

For many coaches and aspiring athletes, the Challenge provided a close look at potential competitors and served as elite-level preparation for the 2024 World Poomsae Championships. This top-level poomsae competition on the WT calendar is scheduled for November next year in Hong Kong.