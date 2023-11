Verstappen’s performance is all about records. The Dutch driver claimed victory in the iconic Brazilian Grand Prix, marking his 17th win this season. His dominant season leaves the battle for second and third place in each circuit to provide the excitement.

Norris delivered an outstanding performance and also gained four positions, while the Spanish driver, who seemed to be left out of the podium, once again executed a late overtaking move that placed him in the top positions. Mexican driver Sergio Pérez put pressure on Alonso, but the two-time world champion did not slow down, maneuvering as he did in his prime.

Interestingly, Pérez is one of the drivers contending for the runner-up position, with his main rival being the British driver Lewis Hamilton. Between them, they will share the remaining spots on the podium as there are only two races left in the season before Verstappen is declared the champion. These final races will take place in Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi, two circuits that are theoretically fast, where the Dutch driver is expected to have no trouble securing further victories.

Finishing outside the top three was Sergio Pérez in fourth, followed by L. Stroll, Alonso's teammate at Aston Martin, and Carlos Sainz in sixth. Pierre Gasly finished seventh, while Lewis Hamilton, in the midst of a fight for the runner-up position in the World Championship, settled for eighth place.

There were six retirements on the circuit where the fans once again brought the presence of the legendary Ayrton Senna to mind—a hero among Brazilian supporters whose memory always hovers over the Brazilian circuit.