The most anticipated final in the men's basketball tournament at the Panam Games was put on hold on Friday due to Brazil's unexpected defeat in the second semifinal against an excellent Venezuela, who dominated the first half and won 77-84.







'Vinotinto' secured their victory with an outstanding first half (37-56), and the albiceleste left no chance for Mexico (108-73).



The team led by Argentine coach Fernando Duró will face Argentina on Saturday at 8:00 PM local time. Argentina had no mercy for the Mexicans (108-73). The battle for bronze will pit Mexico against Brazil at 5:00 PM in a match with a clear green and yellow prognosis.

Brazil had been the best team in the group stage with three victories and a +74 point difference, but on Friday, they were completely overwhelmed by the energy and drive of the Venezuelan team, which dazzled in the first half.





Coming in second in the group, 'Vinotinto' revealed their potential in the first quarter with an initial 0-8 lead, and a 15-25 score after the first 10 minutes, thanks to an impressive 6/8 in three-pointers. Brazil found themselves struggling, and nothing changed in the second quarter, with Venezuela maintaining their accuracy (4/8 in three-pointers) at the start of Yohanner Sifontes' exhibition, the shooter from Leones de Potosí (Bolivia).







The former Independiente de Oliva player scored 22 points, with 3/5 in two-point shots, an impressive 4/8 in three-pointers, and 4/6 in free throws, adding six rebounds and seven fouls received. His contribution was crucial in keeping the Brazilians at bay, led by Guilherme Pereira (Flamengo) with 22 points, as they narrowed the gap to just four points (75-79) with 71 seconds to go.





However, Sifontes didn't miss two crucial free throws that sealed the semifinal. The final score was 77-84, and Venezuela secured their first-ever medal in men's basketball at the Panam Games.





The other semifinal had much less suspense due to Argentina's absolute superiority. Despite not having the stars from their previous title-winning campaign, such as Real Madrid's Facundo Campazzo and Gabriel Deck, the legendary retired Luis Scola, or Barcelona's Nico Laprovittola, the Argentinians relied on their team effort. On Saturday, 11 out of their 12 registered players scored at least eight points, with Franco Baralle (Minas Tenis Clube, Brazil) leading the way with 13 points.





In addition, Chile completed their impressive return to the Panam Games after 72 years with their third victory in history and second consecutive win, securing a fifth-place finish by unexpectedly defeating the Dominican Republic (75-83). Nicolás Carvacho (MKS Dabrowa Górnicza, Poland) was outstanding with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Puerto Rico finished seventh after dominating Panama (49-89), led by Adrian Ocasio (Gigantes de Carolina) with 25 points and seven rebounds.